During his media call earlier today (Aug. 31), AEW chief Tony Khan didn’t have much to say about the company’s investigation into CM Punk and Jack Perry’s scuffle backstage at Wembley Stadium prior to the start of All In’s main card last Sunday, or Punk’s availability for AEW’s All Out PPV this weekend.

But a pair of reports have come out today that do shine some light on what’s going on with the promotion’s latest behind-the-scenes drama.

According to Fightful Select, there is footage of whatever went down between Punk and Perry in Gorilla Position on Aug. 27. The site was told that’s because “there are cameras all over Wembley.“ That information was shared with Fightful along with word that investigators have been collecting statements and doing interviews with people who witnessed the incident at All In.

Subsequent to that news, the latest from Haus of Wrestling claims that Punk and Khan still haven’t communicated directly since Sunday, and that at this point Punk is “unlikely” to appear on Collision or at All Out this weekend in his hometown. While their report includes the caveat that something could happen in the next two days to change that, “it does not feel like fans should get their hopes up in regard to the ‘Real AEW World Champion’ popping up at The United Center.” Both Collision and All Out are taking place in United Center.

On today’s call, Khan said he hoped to be able to tell fans whether or not to expect Punk at All Out before the show, but stopped short of promising he would. For his part, Punk seemed in good spirits while being honored at the Cauliflower Alley Club last night.

More as we have it.