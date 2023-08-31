Dynamite rating drops between All Out and All In

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 30) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, the Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite netted 871,000 viewers and a .30 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic. The overall audience number is essentially unchanged from the previous Wednesday, while the demo is down 6% week-to-week.

AEW was probably hoping for more of a boost coming off their historic All In show at Wembley Stadium, and for a number that would indicate fans were excited for their annual All Out PPV this weekend in Chicago. But the wrestling world’s focus has again been on backstage drama involving someone who doesn’t appear on Dynamite much, so perhaps this reflects that as much as anything else.

Chime in with your expert analysis below. In the meantime...

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

