Tony Khan: No comment on pre-All In ‘incident’, hopes to have more by All Out

AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan held a media call this afternoon (Aug. 31) in support of the company’s All Out PPV event this weekend in Chicago.

One of the first questions was about CM Punk’s availability for the show on Sun., Sept. 3 in his hometown. As anyone reading this almost certainly is aware, Punk and Jack Perry were involved in an altercation backstage at AEW’s All In PPV last Sunday (Aug. 27) in London’s Wembley Stadium for which they’ve both reportedly been suspended. Without naming names, Khan confirmed an “incident” during the post-All In scrum. He also said AEW was investigating.

That investigation continues, but otherwise TK didn’t have any new information to share:

“We’re still continuing to investigate an incident that happened before All In, I can’t comment any further about it at this time. I appreciate you asking. If I could say more at this moment, I would. I’m still looking into some things. I promise, I’ve always done my best to be honest with the fans. In this situation, I’m doing my best to be honest about what’s happening and have been looking into this. We’ll get back to you as soon as we possibly can, I promise.”

Khan’s plans for this weekend’s show are said to have involved Punk defending his “Real” AEW World title against Ricky Starks. The company’s announced a segment for Saturday’s Collision involving Starks and the legendary Ricky Steamboat (who served a guest official for Punk vs. Starks earlier this month) that could easily be used for Punk’s return. But we’ve heard nothing to indicate the lightning rod star will be working either show this weekend — and this latest quote from his boss doesn’t shine any new light on the situation.

Asked by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston later in the call if fans will know whether or not Punk will be on the card before All Out starts on Sunday, Khan said:

“That is my goal... that is what I hope, that we have a resolution. I don’t expect a full resolution, but I at least expect more information by then. I’m going to keep working on it. It’s a challenging situation to say the least and not something I was hoping to be dealing with.”

Stay tuned.

H/t Fightful for transcription