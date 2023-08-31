Welcome to the House of Ass!

On last night’s (Aug. 30) episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass kicked off their reign as AEW world trios champions with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before welcoming fans to the House of Ass.

The first order of business for the House of Ass was to quickly ditch the newly designed championship belts they were given at All In. Those belts were a little too dull for their liking, so Max Caster and Anthony Bowens unveiled new custom trios titles that come with hot pink leather straps and are designed with a unique scissoring gimmick. That means Daddy Ass can just scissor himself now, if he is so inclined.

You can catch up on the antics of the House of Ass, and all the other video highlights from the Aug. 30 episode of Dynamite, by checking out our video playlist right here.

The NEW AEW Trios Champions have ARRIVED! The Acclaimed ribbon-cutting!

Before All Out, Jon Moxley takes on the high-flying Komander!

Did Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara get on the same page after AEW All In?

NJPW Strong Openweight champ, Eddie Kingston, takes on BCC’s Wheeler Yuta!

Why did Roderick Strong & The Kingdom confront ROH World Tag Champ Adam Cole?

Trios Action! TBS Champ Statlander, Shida & Baker vs Rose, Sakura, & Shafir!

AEW International Champ, Orange Cassidy, vs PENTA with the title on the line!

