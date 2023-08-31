AEW hung around Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois after Aug. 30’s live broadcast of Dynamite to tape the episode of Rampage which will premiere tomorrow night (Sept. 1).

A Battle Royal to determine who will challenge Ring of Honor Tag Team champions MJF & Adam Cole this Sunday at All Out is the show’s main attraction. AEW also announced Hangman Page vs. the debuting Bryan Keith, and a Skye Blue/Willow Nightingale team-up against Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:

Alex Reynolds & John Silver won the Tag Team Battle Royal when Silver eliminated Best Friends’ Trent Beretta, earning the Dark Order duo a match with Better Than You BAY BAY for the ROH Tag titles at All Out.

Former ROH Tag champs Aussie Open were among the last eliminated from the Battle Royal (you can find a list of teams announced for the match here), and after the match Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis got into a fight with Chris Jericho at the announce desk. Sammy Guevara came to Jericho’s aid.

El Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco

Hangman Page def. Bryan Keith

Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie by pinfall (Blue on Jay after Code Blue)

Interesting enough to get you to tune watch Rampage this Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT?