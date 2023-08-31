AEW hung around Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois after Aug. 30’s live broadcast of Dynamite to tape the episode of Rampage which will premiere tomorrow night (Sept. 1).
A Battle Royal to determine who will challenge Ring of Honor Tag Team champions MJF & Adam Cole this Sunday at All Out is the show’s main attraction. AEW also announced Hangman Page vs. the debuting Bryan Keith, and a Skye Blue/Willow Nightingale team-up against Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer and PWInsider:
- Alex Reynolds & John Silver won the Tag Team Battle Royal when Silver eliminated Best Friends’ Trent Beretta, earning the Dark Order duo a match with Better Than You BAY BAY for the ROH Tag titles at All Out.
- Former ROH Tag champs Aussie Open were among the last eliminated from the Battle Royal (you can find a list of teams announced for the match here), and after the match Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis got into a fight with Chris Jericho at the announce desk. Sammy Guevara came to Jericho’s aid.
- El Hijo del Vikingo & Nick Wayne def. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco
- Hangman Page def. Bryan Keith
- Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue def. Anna Jay & Taya Valkyrie by pinfall (Blue on Jay after Code Blue)
Interesting enough to get you to tune watch Rampage this Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT?
