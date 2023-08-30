 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

70-year-old Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat might be wrestling in a strap match at AEW All Out 2023

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

With only one week between pay-per-view events and CM Punk potentially off this Sunday’s (Sept. 3) All Out pay-per-view in Chicago due to suspension, it seems like AEW is scrambling to figure out how to book the card.

For example, here is a newsy item related to All Out that Tony Khan tweeted after tonight’s (Aug. 30) Dynamite went off the air:

I don’t know why this Collision segment wasn’t announced during Dynamite itself, unless of course Khan didn’t have it set in stone until very late.

Regardless, the announcement that Ricky Starks will appear on this Saturday’s (Sept. 2) Collision to challenge 70-year-old Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out is a pretty big deal. I doubt Steamboat will actually be wrestling in a singles match at All Out, so it creates the possibility for another babyface to save him from the whipping that Starks has in mind.

Does this mean the door is still open for CM Punk to wrestle at All Out in Chicago, given his babyface role the last time Starks whipped Steamboat? If not, who else will stand up to Starks?

Let us know how you see this angle playing out, Cagesiders, while we run down the rest of the Collision card for this Saturday night:

  • Ricky Starks challenges Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out
  • Dax Harwood vs. Jay White
  • The Outcasts vs. Kris Statlander, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida
  • The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Angelo Parker for the AEW trios titles

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats