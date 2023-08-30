With only one week between pay-per-view events and CM Punk potentially off this Sunday’s (Sept. 3) All Out pay-per-view in Chicago due to suspension, it seems like AEW is scrambling to figure out how to book the card.

For example, here is a newsy item related to All Out that Tony Khan tweeted after tonight’s (Aug. 30) Dynamite went off the air:

This Saturday on @TNTdrama, Absolute @starkmanjones will appear LIVE on AEW Collision to challenge Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a strap match THIS Sunday at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/NXoESYvMUO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 31, 2023

I don’t know why this Collision segment wasn’t announced during Dynamite itself, unless of course Khan didn’t have it set in stone until very late.

Regardless, the announcement that Ricky Starks will appear on this Saturday’s (Sept. 2) Collision to challenge 70-year-old Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out is a pretty big deal. I doubt Steamboat will actually be wrestling in a singles match at All Out, so it creates the possibility for another babyface to save him from the whipping that Starks has in mind.

Does this mean the door is still open for CM Punk to wrestle at All Out in Chicago, given his babyface role the last time Starks whipped Steamboat? If not, who else will stand up to Starks?

Let us know how you see this angle playing out, Cagesiders,