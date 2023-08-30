For some reason, AEW decided to book pay-per-view events on consecutive weekends, with All In taking place last Sunday (Aug. 27) and All Out scheduled for next Sunday (Sept. 3) in Chicago.

That means tonight’s (Aug. 30) episode of Dynamite had to get a lot of work done, in terms of finalizing the card for All Out. First up was FTR & the Young Bucks joining forces to take on Bullet Club Gold. After that, Tony Khan decided to fill out the upcoming PPV card with multiple ROH championship matches.

First, Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World TV Championship against Shane Taylor. Taylor earned this match by winning an eliminator tournament on ROH programming earlier this month.

Second, MJF & Adam Cole will defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles against the winner of a tag team Battle Royal on this Friday’s (Sept. 1) Rampage.

The teams competing in that Battle Royal include The Butcher and The Blade, and everyone else (The Hardys, Dark Order, Gates of Agony, Aussie Open, The Righteous, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth, Best Friends, Darius Martin & Action Andretti, and The Outrunners).

UPDATE: After Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan announced a new tag team match for All Out. It will be Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

That gives us the following card for All Out in Chicago’s United Center this Sunday:

• Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International title • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship • Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita • Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs • FTR & Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold • Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH world TV title • MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner for the ROH world tag team belts • Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

With CM Punk nowhere in sight, I guess the main event will be Jon Moxley challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title?

Are you interested in purchasing this PPV card on Sunday? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.