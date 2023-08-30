MJF is something of a workhorse these days now that he is a babyface. After defending the AEW world championship against Adam Cole at All In, he’s right back at it next Sunday in Chicago at All Out for a defense of the ROH world tag team titles with Adam Cole against the winning team of a Battle Royal on this Friday’s Rampage.

Now that we know the AEW world championship won’t be defended at All Out, that begs the question, who will challenge for that belt next?

With that in mind, AEW announced tonight that a World Title Eliminator tournament will begin next week on Dynamite. The winner will challenge MJF for the AEW world championship in New York City at Grand Slam, which takes place the week of Sept. 20.

AEW did not reveal a tournament bracket on tonight’s (Aug. 30) episode of Dynamite, but Roderick Strong told Adam Cole that he plans to go all the way and destroy Adam’s new best friend:

Do you think it will be MJF vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW world championship at Grand Slam? If not, who do you think will enter and win this tournament?

Give us your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.