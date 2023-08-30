 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Le Sex Gods are back together!

By Cain A. Knight
Sammy Guevara is the only member of the Jericho Appreciation Society who didn’t abandon Chris Jericho in the buildup to last weekend’s All In event. Sammy was there in Wembley Stadium to have Jericho’s back for his match against Will Ospreay, but Chris still lost the fight. Guevara tried to console Chris after the match, but Jericho shoved him away in frustration.

Cooler heads prevailed, and Chris decided to apologize to Sammy on tonight’s (Aug. 30) episode of Dynamite.

But of course that wasn’t the end of it. Chris has a massive ego, so he still found a way to blame Sammy for his own shortcomings at All In. Sammy wasn’t in the mood to take that shit from Chris, so he gave it right back to him, even ridiculing Jericho for losing the AEW world championship while eating in a steak house a few years ago.

The tension was building, but Jericho diffused it by getting Sammy to agree that Le Sex Gods should get back together and go win the AEW world tag team titles. Sammy agreed, and their journey down that path will begin next week.

For what it’s worth, Don Callis later approached Guevara about how insufferable Jericho is, but Sammy told Don to get lost.

Now that Le Sex Gods are back together, how long do you think it will be until they implode? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

