For some reason, AEW decided to book pay-per-view events on consecutive weekends, with All In taking place last Sunday (Aug. 27) and All Out scheduled for next Sunday (Sept. 3) in Chicago.

That means tonight’s (Aug. 30) episode of Dynamite has to get a lot of work done, in terms of finalizing the card for All Out.

The first new match added to All Out will feature the Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, who competed against each other at All In. This time, however, they will be joining forces to take on Bullet Club Gold.

The match was set up in this backstage segment taped at All In where FTR confronted Matt and Nick Jackson about refusing to shake their hands after their match. Jay White and his crew had to butt in, of course:

AEW needs to fill out a PPV card for this Sunday, and booking an 8-man tag match with several great wrestlers as well as The Gunns is definitely one way to do it.

But is it a compelling match that gets you to plunk down a bunch of money again to watch AEW on consecutive Sundays? You can let us know the answer to that question in the comments below.

In the meantime, here is the updated card for All Out in Chicago’s United Center this Sunday: