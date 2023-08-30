AEW reveals new Trios championship design to The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn received a thunderous reaction of joy after winning the AEW World Trios Championship from the House of Black and then holding the world’s largest scissor party with over 80,000 strong in Wembley Stadium at All In. Would could make their night even sweeter? A new design for the title belts.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn received the prize in a backstage interview.

Out with the silver of old.

In with the new gold.

The interview addressed Billy Gunn’s shift from Daddy Ass to Badass. Billy thanked the House of Black for bringing the best out of him. Daddy Ass thought the Acclaimed lost faith in him, but that wasn’t the case. He lost faith in himself. Billy changed his mindset to bring out the Badass persona. With the mission accomplished, Billy can leave Badass in London and return to being Silly Billy.

Max Caster dubbed the moment the Miracle Ménage. They are the best three-way going today. Caster issued a challenge to any team that thinks they can step up. Anthony Bowens was happy to celebrate with more scissoring.

What do you think about the AEW World Trios Championship design? Do you prefer silver or gold?