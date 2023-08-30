Dynamite airs tonight (Aug. 30) with a live show from the NOW Arena near Chicago, Illinois. This is the first and only episode of Dynamite during the one week build towards All Out, which takes place this Sunday (Sept. 3).

All Out needs a new main event thanks to CM Punk and Jack Perry

AEW has a big problem on its hands if “Real World Champion” CM Punk really is suspended and will likely miss this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view, as has been reported.

It was widely assumed that Punk would wrestle in the main event of that card, perhaps against Ricky Starks or AEW World Champion MJF, given the venue is the United Center in his hometown of Chicago. But if Punk is unavailable due to his backstage altercation with Jack Perry a few days ago at All In, then AEW needs to come up with a suitable backup plan.

That backup plan has to be announced tonight on Dynamite, because it’s ill-advised to wait until Saturday night’s Collision to announce a PPV main event for 24 hours later. It would have helped if Tony Khan didn’t schedule pay-per-view events on consecutive weekends, so this scramble to announce an All Out main event is partially a problem of his own making too.

Given the fact that ROH World Tag Team Champions MJF and Adam Cole just wrestled in the main event of All In, they are potential candidates to fill in for the main event spot on All Out. In fact, Adam Cole is advertised for a speaking segment on Dynamite, so maybe he’ll try to convince his best friend to give him a rematch for the gold in Chicago.

If the timing isn’t right for another MJF vs. Cole match, then what about...Punk vs. Perry? It’s the biggest possible main event that AEW can book for this card. I’m just kidding, of course.

What exactly will AEW come up with for the All Out main event? You’ll have to tune in to Dynamite tonight to find out.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

As of this writing, the only match announced for Dynamite is AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending the gold against Penta El Zero M. Jon Moxley is waiting in the wings to challenge the champion at All Out this Sunday. A singles match between Cassidy and Moxley has appeared to be in the works for this entire month, so it would be completely shocking if Penta walks out of Dynamite as the new champion.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR can now claim that they are the greatest tag team of all-time after defeating the Young Bucks at All In. How will Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood react after the Bucks refused to shake their hands following the match? Hopefully that sign of disrespect won’t set Wheeler off in a regrettable rage.

- Ruby Soho is challenging Kris Statlander for the TBS title at All Out. How will Soho try to gain an advantage on the champ heading into their title fight?

- Then again, Soho might not have time to focus on Statlander tonight, because The Outcasts could be on the verge of breaking up. Will the group be able to patch things up after Saraya became the new AEW women’s world champion by spray painting Toni Storm in the face? Will Brit Baker or Hikaru Shida try to take advantage of the group’s dysfunction by challenging Saraya to a title match in Chicago?

- Chris Jericho isn’t happy after losing against Will Ospreay in Wembley Stadium. Jericho even shoved Sammy Guevara away in frustration after the match was over. Is this the final straw that will help Sammy agree with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society that it’s time to abandon their leader?

- The FTW championship is back where it belongs after HOOK defeated Jack Perry at All In. Considering the incident that happened backstage just a few minutes later between Perry and CM Punk, Jack may have needed to vacate the belt if he didn’t lose it to HOOK.

- How long will it be until we see Swerve Strickland again after he was closed in a coffin by Darby Allin and Sting at All In?

- I bet The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass have engaged in a whole lot of scissoring together over the last few days to celebrate their status as the new AEW world trios champions. Will House of Black come looking for a rematch, or is it time to move on now that the third match of their rivalry is in the history books?

- Kenny Omega was pinned by Konosuke Takeshita in a trios match at All In, and now Don Callis’ assassin will look to prove he’s better than Kenny in singles competition when they finally go one-on-one at All Out. Will any of Don’s goons try to injure Kenny ahead of that match?

- Will carny Jeff Jarrett try some last ditch effort to get Captain Insano or former NBA star Dennis Rodman booked for an appearance on All Out?

- Where the f*** is Wardlow?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?