Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Aug. 30) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in Chicagoland’s Now Arena as the move on from last Sunday’s historic All In PPV and head towards this Sunday’s annual All Out!

The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending the International championship for the 31st time. His Stadium Stampede teammate Penta El Zero M is the challenger, and the winner will face Jon Moxley at United Center this weekend!

Nothing else is announced for tonight’s card as of this writing, but we expect an eventful evening. There should be follow-up on the events of All In, like World champion MJF’s dramatic win over his best friend & fellow Ring of Honor Tag Team titleholder Adam Cole, Saraya winning the Women’s belt as The Outcasts fell apart, and Konosuke Takeshita pinning Kenny Omega. Plus, lots of build to All Out, including the upcoming singles match between those last two names!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 30