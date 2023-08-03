Tony Khan comments on Jade Cargill’s absence from AEW

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been absent from AEW programming since late May. That’s when she suffered her first career loss and dropped the belt to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023.

After a few weeks into her absence, many wrestling fans wondered when Jade will return to AEW. But now that we’re more than two months into her hiatus, an increasing amount of speculation is focused on if she will ever return to the promotion.

During a recent interview with PW Insider, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Cargill’s status with the company. Here’s what he had to say about the situation:

“Well, Jade’s still with us, and Jade has been on sabbatical since her upset, I believe title loss after her unbelievable undefeated run. And Kris Statlander now is the TBS Champion, and she’s made some great defenses of the title, but Jade is still with us. And I can’t say for certain what anybody’s going to do in the future, but certainly we value Jade and everything she’s done here.”

Even though Jade is still under contract with AEW, Khan specifically notes that he can’t say for sure what anybody might do in the future. That technically doesn’t contradict the rumor that she is “considering not coming back” to AEW. His response doesn’t necessarily lend any credence to the rumor either, though.

Regardless of what’s going on behind the scenes with Jade Cargill and AEW, it’s getting close enough to the All In pay-per-view where it seems like she might miss out on AEW’s biggest event of the year.

When do you think we’ll see Jade Cargill back on AEW television, Cagesiders?