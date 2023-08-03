AEW gets high ratings for the surprise debut of RVD

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 2) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per PW Torch, Dynamite netted 894,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The overall viewers were nearly equal to last week’s 898K, while the demo rating was higher than last week’s 0.29 and topped the cable charts for the night.

These are solid results for the 200th episode of Dynamite, where Rob Van Dam made his surprising AEW debut, Hikaru Shida won championship gold, MJF and Adam Cole set up the main event for All In, and Jon Moxley played around in thumbtacks. AEW will hope to maintain this gain in the coming weeks as All In London draws near, including RVD getting back in the ring for a match against Jungle Boy Jack Perry next week on Dynamite.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

