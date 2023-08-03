AEW rolled into Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped (most of) tomorrow night’s (Aug. 4) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider:

Keith Lee and The Hardys defeated The Blade, Kip Sabian, and The Butcher in a trios match. Jeff pinned Kip after landing a Swanton Bomb.

Swerve Strickland and AR Fox picked up a win over Tyshaun Perez and Logan Cruz in a tag team match.

Anna Jay beat Skye Blue via submission.

The advertised Parking Lot Fight between Blackpool Combat Club and Best Friends was not part of this Rampage taping. It’s believed the match will be taped today at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and this is why Jon Moxley was pulled from his booking with Wrestling Revolver.

