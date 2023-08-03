This is the best thing AEW’s done with Swerve since they signed him

As much as we enjoyed Swerve Strickland’s AEW Tag title run with Keith Lee (especially the part where he did moonsaults off the big man’s chest), calling something “the best thing AEW’s done with Swerve since they signed him” doesn’t require it to clear a terribly high bar.

Strickland turning on Lee has infamously gone nowhere. Some memorable moments with Rick Ross aside, Mogul Affiliates didn’t even get to nowhere. Teaming with ROH veteran Prince Nana to form the Mogul Embassy seemed like more of the same, no matter how many good matches Swerve had with Darby Allin while Nana paced ringside.

It wasn’t initially clear that AR Fox joining the group last week would lead to better things, but then last night (Aug. 2) on Dynamite we got this:

Last week, AR Fox turned his back on Darby Allin. This week, AR Fox and Swerve Strickland attacked Nick Wayne at the Buddy Wayne Academy!



Watch #AEWDynamite200 LIVE on TBS! @swerveconfident | @ARealFoxx | @thenickwayne | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/OCdpOJ9Tjs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023

Attacking your real target’s weaker or less experienced friend — preferably at their home — is well-trod pro wrestling ground. With Fox & Nana’s help, Swerve makes this more classic than retread. He brings real menace to the scene.

Is he infringing on Christian Cage’s gimmick a bit? Perhaps. But busting Nick Wayne open with a framed picture of young Nick with his deceased father Buddy, then laying the photograph down on the spot where Wayne told us he was sitting when he found out his dad had died? Not even sure Christian would be that cold-blooded.

That’s the stuff. Enough to make this the most excited we’ve been for Swerve’s AEW run in months.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

