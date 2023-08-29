The numbers are in for what could be CM Punk’s last AEW Collision

The numbers are in for what could be the Aug. 26 episode of Collision on TNT — a pre-taped go home show for AEW’s historic All In PPV, and what could be the last edition to feature CM Punk.

Wrestlenomics reports the most Collision brought in 552,000 viewers and drew a .16 rating among 18-49 year olds. According to SpoilerTV, that was good for 10th place on cable.

It’s a significant week-to-week increase in overall audience (14.5%). And even though the demo number is slightly less than the previous Saturday’s, Collision still rose on the cable originals chart (it came in 13th on Aug. 19).

Which is impressive because not only was AEW’s newest show again competing with NFL Network’s coverage of pre-season pro football, but this was the first Saturday of the college football season as well. Seven of the shows that finished ahead of Collision in the top ten were American football coverage, along with Formula 1 and the Khan family’s Premier League club (Fulham vs. Arsenal finished ninth on cable) grabbing the other two spots.

Can they keep that kind of performance up if Punk is out for a few weeks, or for good? We shall see.

In the meantime, here’s a look at Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

