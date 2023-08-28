Saraya wanted to win AEW title in front of Mercedes Moné: ‘Bring her on’

AEW made a big deal of Mercedes Moné being in attendance at Wembley Stadium for All In yesterday (Aug. 27). That led myself and others to assume the former Sasha Banks would either step to the winner of the PPV’s Women’s World title match, or somehow be announced for a future appearance with Tony Khan’s company during the show.

It didn’t happen.

But based on comments made by both Khan and new champ Saraya during the post-show media scrum, Mercedes’ AEW debut still seems fairly inevitable.

The company’s owner & booker said it was “great” to have the former WWE and New Japan titleholder as their guest in London so she could “see what AEW is all about”, but reminded us she’s under contract to NJPW and revealed she’s not cleared from the ankle injury she suffered back in May. Khan did tease that “a lot of potential things could happen” with Moné when she is healthy.

His new Women’s World champion Saraya — who has quite a history with Mercedes from their days in WWE, and expressed an interest in making sure their story doesn’t end with the 2017 house show match that turned out to be her last wrestling as Paige — did all but call The Legit Boss C.E.O. out:

“That’s right, bring her on. I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her, honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us.”

How does Mercedes Moné vs. Saraya sound to you, Cagesiders?