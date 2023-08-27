During the post-All In media scrum today (Aug. 27), AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan confirmed reports on the date and location of the company’s annual fall PPV event Full Gear.

That show will take place Sat., Nov. 18 in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Khan also had a more surprising announcement about AEW’s event schedule.

We’d heard some talk about AEW increasing their PPV offerings, and even a show called “Wrestledream”. We still weren’t expecting the announcement an event with that name would be coming our way in the next couple months, but that’s what we got.

Wrestledream, a tribute to the late Japanese legend Antonio Inoki, is coming to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Sun., Oct. 1. Here’s Khan’s announcement from the presser:

“I can announce here for the first time that on October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, it will be the first-ever WrestleDream WrestleDream, one-year anniversary of the passing of wrestling’s greatest dreamer. I thought it would be very fitting and after All Out, you won’t have to wait for Full Gear in November.”

Asked if New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be involved, Khan replied:

“I’m hopeful, I’ve talked to them about it. I think they want to participate in the show and send people and they are very supportive of it and that I want to do something for him,” he said.”

The timing and location make Wrestledream seem a likely spot for a big Bryan Danielson match after he’s cleared from the broken arm he suffered wrestling NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada at AEW’s existing co-promoted show with that company, Forbidden Door. It could also be where we see Mercedes Moné show up again. While talking about her presence in the stands at All In, Khan said that she’s not cleared from the ankle injury she suffered wrestling AEW’s Willow Nightingale in May, and that she’s still under contract to New Japan.

Just speculation though, and AEW has another PPV next Sunday for us to focus on before we start worrying about either of their remaining 2023 events.

Excited there will be twice as many of those than you thought there would be a few hours ago?