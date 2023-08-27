Two more matches announced for All Out

AEW hasn’t even left Wembley Stadium yet after their historic All In event in London today (Aug. 27), but they’re already into preparations for their next big show. That’s because it’s only a week away — All Out is Sept. 3 in Chicago.

Heading into All In, there were only three matches set for next Sunday. During the post-PPV media scrum this evening, two more were announced. Both are logical based on what went down in Wembley.

Konosuke Takeshita was “adopted” by Don Callis after Callis betrayed Kenny Omega, who considered Don his family. That rivalry has threaded through The Elite’s issues with Blackpool Combat Club, and was a big part of Takeshita’s team-up with Bullet Club Gold to take on Kenny, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi in trios action at All In. Don’s “son” pinned his estranged “nephew” in that match, setting up a singles affair between Takeshita and Omega next Sunday.

Then in Stadium Stampede, Orange Cassidy survived everything the Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz threw at him and his teammates Best Friends, Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M. International champion Cassidy pinned Claudio Castagnoli to win that chaotic clash, and now he appears headed toward a showdown with Jon Moxley in Chicago.

But first, he’ll have to win his 31st defense of the International belt on this week’s Dynamite... against one of his partners at Wembley, Penta. A title change there seems unlikely (and a BCC run in seems very likely), but Mox’s All In match is technically against whoever leaves Wednesday’s show with the championship.

Here’s the updated card for United Center on Sun., Sept. 3:

• Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship • The winner of Dynamite’s Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero M match (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International title • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship • Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita • Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Sound like something that might get you to shell out some more dough next weekend?