Tony Khan confirms a ‘backstage incident’ at All In: ‘We are investigating it’

About a third of the way through AEW’s historic All In event at London’s Wembley Arena, word began to spread about the company’s latest flare-up between talent backstage.

This was between CM Punk & Jack Perry, and was a continuation of one of several stories that came out about Punk’s attempts to establish a different culture for Saturday Night Collision than the one he believes contributed to his and others’ issues behind the scenes at AEW over the first several years of its existence. You can read about the various initial reports about their altercation here.

AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan generally addressed those reports at the start of his remarks during the post-All In media scrum, saying:

“I can’t comment on it at this time beyond what I’m about to say: Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight’s show. We are investigating it. Until I learn more about what happened, I can’t really address it at this time, so I can’t comment — but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that that is the case.”

It’s noteworthy that Khan proactively addressed the reports at all. In past instances, including last year’s Brawl Out incident between Punk & Ace Steel and The Elite after All Out, most updates have come via media reports and/or Khan being asked about those reports in interviews.

We’ll see how the investigation proceeds, and if we continue to get updates from AEW about it. Based on past instances, this will likely remain a story for at least the next several days — if not longer.