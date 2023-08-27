Attendance, and the various ways pro wrestling companies measure it, has been a big topic of conversation around AEW’s All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium ever since it was announced months ago.

Before the show even kicked off today (Aug. 27), AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan tweeted to proclaim that All In had “officially set the worldwide record for the most paid fans ever at any pro wrestling event.”

During the show itself, announcer Nigel McGuinness stepped into the ring to provide a number to go with that record: 81,035.

WHAT A NIGHT as #AEWAllIn London sets a new worldwide record for a professional wrestling event at 81,035 screaming fans in @wembleystadium! pic.twitter.com/CU3DMyUfWx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

It’s an undeniable success. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston estimates it equates to a $10.5 million gate.

Whether it’s a record, or what asterisks it needs to claim that, will likely remain in dispute. WWE typically announces total attendance without breaking down paid, comped, or other-types of attendees will undoubtedly continue to maintain WrestleMania 32 to have had higher attendance, with Thurston having said he’s confident that between 78k and 83k tickets were sold for that show in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.