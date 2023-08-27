 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AEW touts All In as having the ‘most paid fans ever at a pro wrestling event’

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Attendance, and the various ways pro wrestling companies measure it, has been a big topic of conversation around AEW’s All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium ever since it was announced months ago.

Before the show even kicked off today (Aug. 27), AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan tweeted to proclaim that All In had “officially set the worldwide record for the most paid fans ever at any pro wrestling event.”

During the show itself, announcer Nigel McGuinness stepped into the ring to provide a number to go with that record: 81,035.

It’s an undeniable success. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston estimates it equates to a $10.5 million gate.

Whether it’s a record, or what asterisks it needs to claim that, will likely remain in dispute. WWE typically announces total attendance without breaking down paid, comped, or other-types of attendees will undoubtedly continue to maintain WrestleMania 32 to have had higher attendance, with Thurston having said he’s confident that between 78k and 83k tickets were sold for that show in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats