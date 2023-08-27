All In 2024 already announced for next year

AEW ended their massive All In Wembley stadium with a pretty big announcement: This wasn’t going to be a one off affair.

AEW will be back in Wembley next year for All In on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for anyone. Given they sold massive amounts of tickets prior to any matches being announced and eventually set a paid attendance record, and given that per Tony Khan, AEW is the biggest promotion in the UK, this seemed inevitable. The show would have to be a real dud (and it most certainly was not) for this not to be a risk.

This could put the future of All Out, their traditional Chicago based Labor Day show, in jeopardy. This year, they are still running that show a week later, making booking difficult with two pay-per-views (PPVs) at once. And we still don’t know how many fans are going to want to drop $100 dollars in the span of 8 days for both those shows. Tony Khan and company will decide if All Out is all over after 2023 when they review those numbers.

Those are all questions we’ll learn the answers to in the months to come. Right now, it looks like we’re getting a big AEW stadium show in the UK yearly.

