Mercedes Moné is in attendance at AEW All In

Mercedes Moné (real name Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as WWE’s Sasha Banks) has been laying low since injuring her ankle at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Resurgence back in May.

But earlier today (Aug. 27) ahead of AEW’s big All In PPV at Wembley Stadium, Moné got wrestling fans excited when she teased being in London.

Prior to her injury, there was ample speculation the former IWGP Women’s champion would show up for AEW’s crossover show with NJPW, Forbidden Door. Did this mean she might debut at All In instead?

Signs continue to point to yes after she was shown in the seats during the Zero Hour pre-show.

The announcers immediately began speculating about how the AEW women’s locker room would react, then transitioned to a video package for today’s Women’s World title 4Way — in which Moné’s old WWE rival Saraya (fka Paige) is a favorite.

Stay tuned...

