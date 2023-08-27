Today’s (Sun., Aug. 23, 2023) AEW All In pay-per-view (PPV) from London featured a heavily hyped main event between Adam Cole & MJF that somehow overdelivered. And that was just the final scene of an eventful day at Wembley Stadium. Which means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling should have plenty to talk about it the media scrum kicking off right about now.

Not to mention, it will probably be a long time until the memory of the scrum that followed All Out 2022 fades, and these will likely always pique our interest because of CM Punk’s infamous “gripebomb” and the brawl that followed it. Given that another piece of drama involving Punk allegedly happened backstage today... you might not want to miss this one.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful All In, hints of what’s to come in AEW, and maybe a little bit of drama.