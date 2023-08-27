AEW just wrapped up its All In PPV from London’s Wembley Arena. Tony Khan’s promotion closed their historic Sun., Aug. 27, 2023 show with MJF retaining his World title despite Adam Cole pulling out (almost) all the stops to take it from him, as the new Ring of Honor Tag champs hugged it out to the delight of 80,000+ fans.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 10 other matches for that honor. CM Punk & FTR kept their belts early in the show. Saraya won the Women’s title and may have turned face in the process, while The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass took the Trios titles and threw a Scissor Party. Sting & Darby Allin did their thing, and we’re still trying to process everything we saw in Stadium Stampede. And that was just some of what happened at All In!

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here. Before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. And be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!