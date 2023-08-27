The House of Black paid tribute to the late great Windham Rotunda with their entrance at All In on Aug. 27, with Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Julia Hart wearing Bray Wyatt-inspired masks and placing a lantern at the top of the ramp. The Wembley Stadium crowd responded with a show of fireflies.

The team challenging them for the AEW Trios titles, The Acclaimed and the Bad Ass Billy Gunn, entered in their usual fashion, with Max Caster on the microphone. He didn’t mention it there, but Gunn, Caster, and Anthony Bowens picked No Holds Barred for their House Rules stipulation.

Gunn was rolling early when Hart slowed that, so The Acclaimed scissored her timbers.

Billy had it won for his side after hitting a Fame Asser on Matthews, but Hart pulled referee Aubrey Edwards out of the ring before she could count three. Black hit his finisher and seemed to have likely sent Gunn back into retirement with it, but the Bad Ass kicked out!

In the aftermath of that, the challengers isolated King in the ring. They hit him with everything they had, but he kicked out of The Arrival/Mic Drop combo at one. A second round led to both Caster & Bowens covering the big man, and we had new champs.

House of Black seemed reluctant to hand over the belts, but just wanted to do so in a ceremonial fashion. The new champs then brought the Daddy Ass back out of Billy for the largest scissoring party in history.

