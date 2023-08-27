Chris Jericho was clearly excited to be playing with his band Fozzy at Wembley Stadium before his match with Will Ospreay at AEW All In on Aug. 27. He channeled Freddie Mercury at Live Aid before singing “Judas” on his way to the ring.

Ospreay was more focused on winning in front of his hometown London crowd, and securing his family’s financial future in the process.

In the ring, things were evenly matched. Jericho’s veteran savvy allowed him to keep up with Ospreay’s physical gifts. The tide seemed to turn when Don Callis’ distraction of referee Aubrey Edwards backfired by allowing Sammy Guevara to blast Ospreay with a bat while he was trapped in Walls of Jericho. Will was able to stay alert when Edwards checked on him, and fight his way free to hit a Spanish Fly.

Jericho fired back with a Codebreaker, and looked to have stolen a win with a low blow after pulling the ref in. But nearfalls were the name of the game at this point. Ospreay kicked out, just as Jericho did when Will finally hit Stormbreaker.

To ensure victory, Ospreay hit Stormbreaker again, then set Jericho up for Hidden Blade.

The Brit celebrated with the fans, while Guevara sought to console his mentor. Jericho shoved him away to exit on his own, however,

