All In’s Coffin Match featured big entrances. Swerve Strickland was brought into Wembley Stadium by DJ Whoo Kid & Flash Garments rapping his theme. Then Sting & Darby Allin had a Jack the Ripper-esque video package that built to a Joker Sting finish before walking the ramp to Metallica’s Seek & Destroy from the Stinger’s WCW days.

It's time to SEEK & DESTROY as Sting & Darby Allin make their way to the ring!



@DarbyAllin | @Sting

Christian Cage just entered with his TNT title and the dinosaur-man who technically holds it.

The match itself didn’t get nearly as crazy as the Stadium Stampede match that preceded it on Aug. 27’s card, but it did get pretty wild. Allin got his hands handcuffed behind his back early, but didn’t let that stop him from going on the attack.

The 64 year old Icon wasn’t going to let his recent issues with tables stop him from doing more spots involving them. After an initial attempt to put Strickland through one failed, he tried again.

Nick Wayne showed up to get some revenge on Cage, but ended up being dragged to the back by Luchasaurus. Darby came up empty on a Coffin Drop onto the coffin, and a Swerve Stomp looked like the end for Sting. But he was able to use his bat to keep the lid from shutting completely.

Allin gauged Cage’s eyes to escape him on the floor, and returned to the ring after Sting hit Strickland with a Scorpion Death Drop onto the lid.

Swerve fought off being closed inside once, but when Darby Coffin Dropped the lid into his sternum, he was done.

Get complete All In results and coverage of the entire show here.