Much attention was paid to the fact Saraya had home field advantage of a sort for the AEW Women’s World title 4Way at All In. Wembley Stadium is in London not Norwich, but she was the only Brit in the contest on Aug. 27.

She doubled down on that by entering with her UK wrestling royalty family, the Knights, to the strains of Wembley legends Queen.

That, and the fact her Outcasts teammate Toni Storm was in the match, gave Saraya a real advantage. And everything was working to plan as she & Storm teamed up against Dr. Britt Baker and defending champion Hikaru Shida... until mom Sweet Saraya grabbed Baker from her seat, Baker evaded a Storm strike, and Toni took out her faction-mate’s mom.

Issues with the Outcasts remained a big story, as even a run-in by Ruby Soho couldn’t settle issues between Storm & Saraya. The former Paige survived an flurry from Shida when Baker broke up a pin, but the dentist couldn’t get Lockjaw in on the champ. Storm returned to the fray, but ended up getting sprayed in the eyes by her (former?) teammate. That allowed Saraya to get the pin on Toni while Baker & Shida were busy dealing with each other.

No sign of Mercedes Moné, just Saraya screaming “I’m back” into the camera before celebrating with her family.

