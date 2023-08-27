Blackpool Combat Club showed up for their Stadium Stampede match in London’s Wembley Stadium looking like proper English gangsters...

... but it wasn’t long before what was going on in the ring looked like a standard Jon Moxley hardcore match.

While Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero M dealt with Mox, Wheeler Yuta, Santana & Ortiz in the ring, Eddie Kingston took the fight with his nemesis Claudio Castagnoli as they brawled around the building. Yuta and Chuck Taylor eventually joined that portion of this madness.

In the ring, the AEW ringside doctor Michael Sampson had to check on Penta after he was hit with a piledriver onto a chair. A showdown between Moxley and Cassidy led to the International champion being stabbed repeatedly with a fork.

BCC & friends were in charge as all manner of plunder was introduced. Trent Beretta took the worst of it, being worked over by old foes Santana & Ortiz and being slammed onto a barbed wire covered board by Mox. They were in full control when a van rolled up to where they were brawling on the stage, and even before Tony Schiavone used his signature Sting call to announce her, the fans knew it was Beretta’s mom Sue.

That and the return of Penta as his “Dark” persona turned the tide. Not even the ladder breaking could stop this one.

Bodies flew all around the ring, many going through tables, as Castagnoli swung Cassidy. \

The carnage ended when Eddie returned like Terry Funk, taking out his friend Mox.

OC used a taped fist with crushed glass to hit Claudio with an Orange Punch and pick up the win.

