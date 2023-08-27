The long-awaited trilogy match between The Young Bucks and FTR was the third match on the PPV portion of AEW’s historic All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Intrigue was added to Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler’s Tag title defense against their old rivals Matt & Nick Jackson when news of Wheeler’s arrest for an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm broke a couple weeks ago. But that didn’t stop the match, and it didn’t garner much reaction from the tens of thousands in attendance on Sun., Aug. 27.

They didn’t completely ignore it, though...

Overall, the crowd seemed split as The Bucks used superkicks to maintain a slight edge in the early going. Harwood eventually got a tag, and held a Suplex Party that put the defending champs in the driver’s seat, but wasn’t enough to get a three count on Matt Jackson.

Both teams countered tandem moves in the middle portion. Each suffered a proverbial malfunction at the junction where they hit their partner, and hit a spike piledriver. It conveyed the idea of how evenly matched the two decorated teams were.

Things built to Dax evading a BTE Trigger so FTR could hit their version on Matt. A follow-up Shatter Machine looked to end it, but the elder Jackson somehow kicked out!

False finishes were the name of the game for the third act, fans chanting “Fight Forever” and “This is Awesome” after Wheeler kicked out of a BTE Trigger after his partner took a Shatter Machine. But the Bucks took too long with the follow-up, and a Meltzer Driver was thwarted.

The next Shatter Machine proved to be the decisive one, and Nick Jackson’s shoulders stayed on the mat for three as FTR took the trilogy and retained their titles.

Dax & Cash offered their hands afterwards, but The Bucks walked away rather than shake. The closing image was of Harwood pointing to his armbands honoring the late Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt.

