There were six men in the match and other storylines involved, but the biggest angle in the Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold & Konosuke Takeshita match at All In was Kenny Omega’s ongoing issues with Don Callis. The tens of thousands in Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27 certainly seemed most excited to see Omega in action.

His partner Hangman Page opened the match with Juice Robinson, and his best friend Kota Ibushi shared a great early moment with Jay White early on too. But Omega fired up the crowd with his signature offense...

Kenny Omega with the Wembley Stadium crowd in his hands!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

... and London was not excited to see Callis’ current protege Takeshita get the upperhand on Kenny, or to see the Bang Bang Gang (including The Gunns on the outside of the ring) beating up Omega’s friends when they tried to come to his aid.

Crowd support helped Omega comeback and outsmart his tormentors, and bring Page in hot to clean house. A forearm off the top on White wasn’t enough to put him away, though. It did set things up for a Golden Lovers spot between the old tag partners. Ibushi still looked a little rusty, but it’s also cool he & Kenny got to have a moment like this in a venue like this.

A frenetic trios sequence followed, and it looked like the good guys would take the day after a Buckshot Lariat from Page to Takeshita and a pair of V-Triggers from Omega to the Bullet Club duo. But Callis’ man was still legal, and used Kenny’s momentum against him to pin the former AEW World champ.

We smell a singles match next week at All Out...

