The AEW World championship will close the PPV portion of All In at London’s Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27, so it was fitting the historic show open with CM Punk’s “Real” AEW World title.
It was the latest battle in Punk’s legendary, decades-long rivalry with Samoa Joe. And it was clear from the start how well these two foes know each other. Each man dodged early attacks from their old Ring of Honor nemesis, with Joe landing the biggest blow when he countered a leap off the apron to put Punk through the side of the announce table!
.@SamoaJoe RULES. #AEWAllIn
Joe wasn’t able to put Punk away though, and the Best in the World Hulk-ed up for a leg drop, but that only got a kickout and a Hogan-esque response from the reigning ROH Television champion.
Oh, BROTHER. @CMPunk #AEWAllIn
YOU will feel the wrath of @SamoaJoe's powerslam! #AEWAllIn
Punk had a Terry Funk tribute too, applying the spinning toe hold. But he won it with one of his own moves, countering a muscle buster attempt with a Pepsi Plunge for three.
PEPSI PLUNGE! #AEWALLIN
Guess they didn’t want to try the GTS again.
