AEW quietly started the festivities at Wembley Stadium slightly earlier than previously announced on Aug. 27, but they saved the big pre-show matches for Zero Hour proper. And those started with Better Than You BAY BAY challenging Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor Tag Team championship.

Adam Cole and Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be competing for MJF’s AEW World title in the main event of the PPV portion of All In, and no matter how much wrestling fans hear about how strong the bonds of friendship are between the duo... this is pro wrestling. We’re all just waiting for one of them to stab the other in the back. This match figured to tell us more about when/if that would happen.

The tens of thousands of fans pouring into the iconic London venue were as excited as MJF & Cole as they entered, but Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis weren’t impressed. The champs attacked at the bell, taking out Cole and isolating Friedman. That gave MJF a chance to play face in peril, and sell a back injury that prevented him from hitting his “Kangaroo Kick”... and might be important later.

Cole came in hot, but Aussie Open wasn’t going to roll over. They denied Better Than You BAY BAY from hitting their signature spots while getting several nearfalls, but Max was eventually able to hit a double Kangaroo Kick...

and soon after a DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE gave us new ROH Tag champs!

There were no signs of tension here. There was a staredown over MJF’s Big Burberry Belt after a brief celebration, though... Stay tuned.

