Chris Jericho didn’t wait for All In to jump Will Ospreay

During their promo exchange and contract signing on last week’s Dynamite, Will Ospreay told Chris Jericho (and all of us) that he was working an indie the day before their match at All In.

Jericho, crafty veteran that he is, made a note of that. And after Ospreay defeated fellow New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Shingo Takagi in the main event of that indie — RevPro’s 11th Anniversary — we’ll give you exactly one guess who the masked man that attacked Ospreay was.

Actually, Will’s tweet gives it away. But you would have guessed it anyway...

Jericho’s appearance at the original, pre-AEW ALL IN back in 2018 came via surprise attack when he donned a Pentagon Jr. mask to attack Kenny Omega. So The Ocho has a history of these kind of disguised assaults around All In, is what I’m saying.

The beatdown continued until Will’s United Empire mates Aussie Open showed up to chase Jericho off.

@IAmJericho the man the legend I can finally say i've seen him live, Absolutely mind blowing!!! Made my night, fucking amazing thank you Chris. pic.twitter.com/RXPjkYzx8O — Luke Sowerby/LSARTWORK (@lukesowerby1) August 26, 2023

Could do without the chair shot to the head, but otherwise a good bit of business that helped get the tens of thousands of people who are in London for Aug. 27’s show at Wembley Stadium even more fired up for this one.