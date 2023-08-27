All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 1 pm ET tonight (Sun., Aug. 27, 2023) from London’s Wembley Stadium with its historic All In event. Just an hour before the main card kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

There’s two matches set for Zero Hour, and both are worth watching:

Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the Ring of Honor Tag Team championship

Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK for the FTW title

That will warm us up for a big night, headlined by the same Better Than You BAY BAY duo we’ll enjoy on the pre-show when MJF defends the AEW World title against his best friend Adam Cole! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for every one of the matches on All In, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at noon ET, and you can watch it above.

The main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S. & Canada, PPV.com in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. & Ireland, or in all international markets on Fite.

Follow along with All In results and coverage of the entire card right here.