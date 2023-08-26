AEW is running pay-per-view events on consecutive weekends, first with All In tomorrow (Aug. 27) afternoon at Wembley Stadium in London, and then All Out next Sunday night (Sept. 3) in Chicago.

Given the belief that 80,000+ fans will be in attendance at Wembley Stadium for All In, that show has understandably received the lion’s share of attention and hype from AEW this month. But All Out needs some matches too, and some of the wrestlers who didn’t make the cut for All In are now being booked for All Out.

That includes TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who is sick of The Outcasts’ constant numbers advantage. Kris decided to do something about it on this week’s Rampage by carrying Ruby Soho out of the arena to prevent her from interfering any more in the main event match.

On tonight’s (Aug. 26) episode of Collision, Soho responded by challenging Statlander to a title match at All Out:

The champ gladly accepted:

The challenge has been accepted!@callmekrisstat will defend her TBS Title at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV against the challenger @realrubysoho!



Watch #AEWCollision #FyterFest on TNT pic.twitter.com/eCSt3288eb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

Statlander has successfully defended the gold against Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, Taya Valkyrie, Lady Frost, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Martinez. Now she gets to add Soho’s name to the end of that list next weekend.

That gives us the following card for All Out on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Chicago:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

What other matches do you anticipate for the All Out card, Cagesiders?