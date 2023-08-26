After defeating Rob Van Dam earlier this month, Jungle Boy Jack Perry vowed to retire the FTW championship on tonight’s (Aug. 26) episode of AEW Collision.

Jack kicked off the episode by declaring himself as the greatest FTW champion of all-time, and then showed a video package of the best moments in the history of the belt. These moments included a bunch of shirtless personal times he shared with the belt, like when he brushed his teeth with the gold draped over his shoulder, of course.

With that disrespectful gag out of the way, it was time to do the deed. Perry pulled out a Triple H sledgehammer to smash the belt into smithereens, much to the horror of the AEW commentary team. That’s when former champion HOOK finally returned to AEW to come back for his family’s property:

After suplexing Perry through a table, HOOK only needed to say two words to officially book his rematch for the belt: “Wembley. Sunday.”

Earlier this week, Tony Khan spoiled the fact that this title rematch between Perry and HOOK was official for the All In pre-show tomorrow (Aug. 27) afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. So now it’s officially official again, I suppose.

Here’s the updated card for The Biggest Event in Wrestling History:

• MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag titles • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s World championship • Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage in a Coffin Match • Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita • CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the “Real” AEW World title • House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Bad Ass Billy Gunn for the AEW Trios titles • Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay • Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M in Stadium Stampede • Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag titles (pre-show) • Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK for the FTW championship (pre-show)

Do you think HOOK will win back the FTW championship on Sunday? Or will Jack Perry retain the gold and later destroy it with a sledgehammer while shirtless in the privacy of his own home?

Give us your prediction in the comments below, Cagesiders.