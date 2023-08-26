Women’s main event streak continues on Rampage

An interesting trend is establishing on Rampage.

Since episode 101 of AEW’s Friday night offering, there appears to be a focus on the women’s division taking the main event slot. A women’s match has closed the show in six of the last seven episodes of Rampage. The one miss in this streak is understandable considering the type of contest that ended up being featured.

The Rampage main event list from episode 101 to date includes:

Owen Hart tournament semifinal: Willow Nightingale defeated Athena

TBS Championship: Kris Statlander defeated Marina Shafir

Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose

Parking Lot Fight: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Best Friends

Saraya defeated Sky Blue

Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue defeated Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Saraya & Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker DMD

As you’ll notice, the Parking Lot Fight between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Best Friends is the lone deviation in that time frame. That makes sense as a main event, since it was a specialized match filmed in a different venue than that week’s show.

AEW scheduled twelve of the first 100 main events on Rampage for the woman, and now they are already halfway meeting that number in only seven shows deep of the second 100.

AEW hasn’t publicly pat themselves on the back trumpeting their virtuous decisions in this regard, so I’m not sure if the women rumbling in the main event is an intentional pattern or not. Whatever the truth, AEW should keep this trend going. Carve out that niche in the AEW universe for the spotlight to be focused on the ladies, and see if it can prosper. By forcing themselves to book the Rampage main event slot consistently for the women’s division, the byproduct would be more stories and greater development for rising stars.

Showcasing the women’s division in the main event of Rampage is fitting too, considering that the very first Rampage main event was Dr. Britt Baker DMD versus Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s World Championship.