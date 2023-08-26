AEW Collision results, live blog (Aug. 26, 2023): All In go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Aug. 26) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW’s on tape this Saturday since the whole team is already in the United Kingdom for tomorrow’s historic PPV from Wembley Stadium, All In. This show was taped after Dynamite last Wednesday from Duluth, Georgia’s Gas South Arena. Spoilers are here (choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for the show: CM Punk teams with Sting, Darby Allin & a MYSTERY PARTNER to take on Jay White, Luchasaurus, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage in a battle full of All In foes — with Punk’s opponent Samoa Joe on commentary!

We’ll also see Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero M & Eddie Kingston warm up for Stadium Stampede against The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian. And in a segment originally planned for Dynamite, Jack Perry plans on retiring the FTW title.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Collision live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 26