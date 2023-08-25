Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Fyter Fest edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Saraya in a tag team match.

Also on the card: AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Aaron Solo, AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall vs. Gravity, TNT Champion Luchasaurus in action, and more!

Rampage kicks off on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR AUG. 25