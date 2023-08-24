The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug.23) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, the Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite netted 870,000 viewers for a 0.32 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. These numbers are damn near equal to last week’s 874K viewers and 0.32 rating in the key demo.

This episode of up Dynamite was going up against a Republican primary debate on FOX networks where party standard-bearer Donald Trump did not participate, perhaps because he was busy preparing for his fourth criminal arrest over the last five months.

Dynamite’s numbers held up compared to last week even though roughly 13 million people tuned into the political debate. This was the go-home show for All In, and overall I’d say AEW is satisfied with these results.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.