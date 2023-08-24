The state of the AEW locker room has been under intense scrutiny at times following last September’s backstage fight between CM Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel at All Out 2022. The backstage drama in AEW has also been back in the spotlight this month, ever since CM Punk fired shots at Hangman Page after Collision went off the air on Aug. 12.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, AEW’s self-proclaimed locker room leader Chris Jericho asserted that things are great backstage, and the media blew things out of proportion after Brawl Out.

First, he said things like this happen in pro wrestling, especially with a young company:

“We just let people know that everything’s gonna be OK. We are a great locker room with great people and a lot of momentum for our company that’s still very young and things happen sometimes...There was a lot of uncertainty. We’ve got a lot of young guys and girls on our roster who have never been through stuff like this before, but it’s a part of the business, it happens.”

Then he turned his attention to the media:

“We were really getting painted with an unfair brush by the media in a lot of ways like ‘it’s a dumpster fire in the locker room’ and that wasn’t the case. And I don’t want people to believe what they’re reading and think that it’s real, cos it wasn’t.”

Jericho wrapped up the interview by claiming the AEW locker room is stronger now than before, thanks in part to his really good leadership skills:

“I’ve been in them myself with locker room brawls...You’ve got to continue forward and Mox, Danielson and I just really wanted to grab the horse by the reins before it got out of control and just let people know that if you have concerns let’s discuss them. ...And I think we did a really good job of righting the ship and most importantly letting people know that it’s going to be OK. It’s not the end of the world. These things happen and we deal with them and we become stronger as a result, which we have.”

