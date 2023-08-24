Tony Khan adds a new title match to All In, kinda spoils his own show in the process

AEW originally advertised a segment for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite where Jungle Boy Jack Perry planned to retire the FTW championship that he won from HOOK last month. The segment never happened, though, and was instead moved to this Saturday night’s (Aug. 26) episode of Collision.

Spoilers for what happened in that Collision segment can be found here, but AEW President Tony Khan may have jumped the gun today by revealing that the FTW belt will be active and defended by Boy Perry this Sunday (Aug. 27) at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.

On today’s episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Khan said Perry will defend the gold in a rematch against HOOK on the Zero Hour preshow, which begins at 12:00 pm ET on Sunday.

This podcast was probably taped yesterday at AEW’s Dynamite/Collision taping. I don’t know if the FTW retirement angle had yet to be moved to Collision at the time the podcast was taped, but Khan’s news essentially confirms that something with Jack’s plan to retire the belt will go awry this Saturday on Collision.

That gives us the following card for All In this Sunday:

• MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag titles • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s World championship • Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage in a Coffin Match • Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita • CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the “Real” AEW World title • House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & Bad Ass Billy Gunn for the AEW Trios titles • Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay • Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M in Stadium Stampede • Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag titles (pre-show) • Jack Perry (c) vs. HOOK for the FTW championship (pre-show)

How do you like the lineup for what AEW is calling The Biggest Event in Wrestling History?