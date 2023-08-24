The build to Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay’s All In match has mostly been about Jericho’s relationships with his old friend Don Callis and what looks like his former Appreciation Society. It’s understandable since we didn’t even officially know Jericho would have a match, let alone that it would be against Ospreay, until last week.

Still AEW had a little work to do to sell this match to anyone not fired up for it on face value, and on the Aug. 23 Dynamite they let Le Champion and the reigning IWGP United States Kingdom titleholder do that in a contract signing segment.

It was mostly a war of words (things did break down and get a little physical at the end, because pro wrestling). Callis got the Georgia crowd lathered up, then handed the microphone to his hired gun.

Ospreay cut a basically babyface promo about how the match at Wembley Stadium was a life-changing opportunity for him & his family. It was here that he teased his future, saying his New Japan contract was up in six months and that he expects to make millions as the only man who’s ever beaten Kenny Omega (at Forbidden Door), Kazuchika Okada (in G1 Climax 33), and Jericho (a prediction for Sunday’s PPV) in a two month span. There was an implication that AEW might get in on that bidding, as the Brit singled out The Elite, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk as wrestlers he’s currently better than.

His opponent came back with a fairly face speech himself, although like Will’s there was plenty of arrogance to it. Jericho claims to have saved Ospreay’s career by calling him out of the blue five years and telling him to work a little smarter & safer. The veteran also said All In was bigger for him than any WrestleMania or Tokyo Dome show, because he needs to prove to all the doubters, haters, and social media dipshits that he still has what it takes to be on top.

It sets an interesting stage for Sunday, and for next February when the Aerial Assassin could have a decision to make about where his wife & stepson will live while he makes millions.

Let us know what you think will happen in London this weekend, and in the bidding for Ospreay’s services next year, in the comments. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from the Aug. 23’s Fyter Fest/All In go home edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

The Elite are out for revenge against Bullet Club Gold before AEW All In!

Ahead of Stadium Stampede at All In, Rey Fenix & Jon Moxley go 1-on-1!

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne finally get their hands on Swerve & AR Fox!

The Outcasts’ Ruby Soho battles it out with Skye Blue on AEW Fyter Fest!

The Acclaimed are fired up after last week’s attack by House of Black!

ROH Tag Champs, Aussie Open, put the belts on the line against the Hardys!

The Young Bucks & The Gunns in a battle for the Best Brother Tag Team!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.