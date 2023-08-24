AEW rolled into Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped Saturday night’s (Aug. 26) episode of Collision.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Saturday. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider:

HOOK interrupted Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s attempt to retire the FTW championship, suplexing him through a table.

Jack Perry’s attempt to retire the FTW championship, suplexing him through a table. HOOK then joined CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin as their mystery partner for the All In All Star 8-Man Tag match. The babyfaces went over Luchasaurus, Brian Cage, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland. Samoa Joe was at commentary and brawled with CM Punk after the match was over.

Big Bill got the win over Vary Morales. Ricky Starks was ringside as Big’s manager, and he whipped Morales with a belt after the match was over.

Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) beat Action Andretti & Darius Martin in a tag team match.

Willow Nightingale defeated Robyn Renegade.

Keith Lee beat Zicky Dice.

Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and Penta El Zero M defeated The Blade, Kip Sabian, and The Butcher in a trios match.

Do you plan to check out Collision this Saturday night on TNT?