Billy Gunn returns for a Trios title shot at All In

After he and The Acclaimed failed to beat House of Black for the AEW Trios titles last month on Collision, Billy Gunn left his boots in the ring. He felt he let Anthony Bowens & Max Caster down, and would be retiring as a result.

The former Tag champs implored him to change his mind, and continued carrying the boots in honor of what his belief in them meant to him.

Carrying on meant hitting the ring on the Aug. 23 Dynamite to call out House of Black. The lights went out, meaning Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Julia Hart obliged. A three-on-two assault was about to begin when Daddy Ass returned!

But in a fiery promo, we learned it wouldn’t be Daddy Ass we’d be getting at All In. Watching House of Black assault his legacy convinced him to come back for one more shot at the belts in Wembley Stadium this weekend. It wouldn’t be his fun-loving, scissoring self taking the transatlantic flight though. It would be return of the Bad Ass!

Here’s an updated look at the card for Aug. 27:

• MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship • FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag titles • Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Saraya for the AEW Women’s World championship • Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage in a Coffin Match • Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita • CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the “Real” AEW World title • House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed & The Bad Ass Billy Gunn for the AEW Trios titles • Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay • Blackpool Combat Club and Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M in Stadium Stampede • Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag titles

