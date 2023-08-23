‘Brothers’ MJF and Adam Cole hug it out before All In

Better Than You BAY BAY, otherwise known as Maxwell Jacob Friedman & Adam Cole, are one of the hottest acts in wrestling. But with two title matches coming up this Sunday in London’s Wembley Stadium at All In, one of which is against each other for MJF’s AEW World championship, the clock may be ticking on the “best friends” portion of their story.

AEW leaned into that idea heavily on Aug. 23’s final episode of Dynamite before All In. Friedman and Cole were interviewed separately by Renee Paquette. Max delivered another babyface promo so good it’s hard to believe he’s never played a good guy before.

The champ handled Renee’s questions about cracks in his friendship with Cole that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, explaining that they’re more than best friends — they’re brothers. Brothers fight, but then they hug it out. Cole didn’t handle a similar line of questioning from Renee gracefully at all.

It seems @AdamColePro is tired of people questioning his friendship with MJF#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pwAXueASEs — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 24, 2023

Throw this promise from Roderick Strong into the mix. Cole’s long-time friend has been warning him about MJF from the start, and become increasingly unhinged as the BTYBB team has blossomed. It’s even driven him into the arms of ROH’s The Kingdom (a group Cole’s been a part of in the past). Roddy says we’ll see the real Max by the end of the day on Sunday... and the real Adam.

“At the end of the night at #AEWAllIn, we’re going to find out who the real MJF is... and we’re going to find out who the real Adam Cole is.”



Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!@roderickstrong | @MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/YrXIFpx4Iu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023

It all led to the close of the episode, where Cole & Friedman ran in to respond to taunts from their pre-show opponents, ROH Tag champs Aussie Open. They didn’t hit the Double Clothesline or MJF’s Kangaroo Kick, but things were going well... until an errant Cole kick almost caught Max. He considered storming off, or even using his Dynamite Diamond Ring to blast the man who will try and take his precious Triple B (Big Burberry Belt) at All In. Instead, he went in for the hug.

"What will the story be between Adam Cole & MJF...as we rapidly approach #AEWAllIn London, the biggest event in wrestling history" - @ShutUpExcalibur



Watch #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/Kdp7ZxfSbn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2023

Is that the last happy moment Better Than You BAY BAY will share? Are they telegraphing the Cole heel turn too much? Will Roddy be proven right, or is he part of the con his friend’s running on poor Max?

Get complete results and coverage of everything on tonight’s Fyter Fest, All In go home edition of Dynamite here.